Man tased after threatening police during intense standoff in Norridgewock

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After an intense armed standoff with law enforcement, a man was tased and taken into custody Wednesday night, according to police.

Somerset County officials say 66-year-old Donald Bessey of Smithfield Road in Norridgewock called police requesting law enforcement come to his house. He allegedly claimed he was going to shoot them when they arrived.

He then said he wanted law enforcement to kill him, then hung up, police say.

A female family member answered the phone when law enforcement called back. According to Somerset County officials, she told them Bessey had been drinking and was outside in the driveway with a handgun.

When officials responded, they began to set up a perimeter while a Maine State Police negotiator made contact with Bessey over the phone. He allegedly failed to cooperate and hung up again.

Police then got a 911 call from the Cumberland Farms in Norridgewock saying a man with a gun had entered the store. Police identified that man as Bessey.

Bessey allegedly began ordering customers out of the store, telling them police were looking for him. He then allegedly started drinking out of a liquor bottle.

Officials say a clerk in the store was able to lock herself in the bathroom, where she called her father stating she thought she was going to die.

Two troopers who were in the area responded almost immediately and were able to get Bessey to leave the store. Bessey was allegedly still armed with a loaded handgun and continued to refuse to cooperate.

Police say he refused commands to drop the gun and threatened to kill officers by shooting them or running them over in his truck. Police then decided to evacuate homes nearby.

Bessey allegedly began to walk around his truck towards the troopers. A corporal with the Somerset County Sheriff's office then found an opportunity to come behind Bessey while using the truck for cover. He tased Bessey and he was taken into custody.

Policed at the scene described this as one of the more intense standoffs they had been involved with. The incident ended without injuries.

Bessey remains at the Somerset County Jail charged with criminal threatening with a firearm.

