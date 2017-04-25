Man wanted after state police cruiser is rammed during traffic stop

(Photo: photos via State Police)

LYMAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police are asking the public for assistance in locating a man they claim rammed one of their cruisers during a traffic stop Sunday and fled the scene.

After being pulled over for an inspection sticker violation, state police say 49-year-old Michael S. Irving put his vehicle into reverse while the trooper was sitting his cruiser, rammed the police vehicle and then drove away.

The suspect's vehicle was later found abandoned along an ATV trail near Lyman Elementary School. State police say he fled on foot into the woods, but a search with tracking dogs was unsuccessful.

Irving is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. State police say he is a transient, who frequents Old Orchard Becah, Portland and Biddeford.

Troopers plan to charge him with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated criminal mischief and eluding a police officer.

The trooper was not injured during the traffic stop, but the cruiser sustained more than $1,000 in damage to its front end.

