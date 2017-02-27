Man who admitted setting deadly fire sentenced to 50 years

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A man from Biddeford, who admitted setting a fire that killed two people, was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.

Earlier this month Dylan Collins entered guilty pleas to two counts of felony murder and one count of arson.

Michael Moore and James Ford became trapped in their apartment. They would eventually be taken out of the burning building, but later died from their injuries.

Collins appeared before a judge and a packed courtroom of friends and relatives of the two young men who’s lives were taken by his actions. In emotional statements, several of them told the judge about the devastating impact the loss has had on them.

"The crime committed by this young man has tortured my mind. Sept. 18, 2014, and the events thereafter play over in my head like some torturous dream," said Tonya Dalbo, sister of Michael Moore.

Investigators say Collins set the fire because he was upset with his ex-girlfriend. She and her parents got out safely. The two victims became trapped in their third-floor apartment. Michael Moore was 23-years-old. James Ford was just 21-years-old. For the first time since the fire, Collins apologized to the families through a letter read by his attorney.

“Looking back now, I was dealing with serious mental health issues and I was a very scared and confused young man”, attorney Will Ashe said on behalf of Collins.

The apology was something James Ford’s sister had been waiting a long time for.

“To see that, Dylan to take acceptance and be accountable for his actions and not call them casualties and call them people, It makes me feel like he understands what he did wrong and I feel like this is a great time for both families to heal”, said Justine Dipietro.

For James Ford’s father, it wasn’t enough. Neither was the time he’ll likely serve.

“Mr. Moore and my son James Ford, you know they’re gone. At this juncture I don’t think 35 years is sufficient enough,” said James Ford.

The 35 years is what Dylan Collins would actually serve behind bars if he abides by all the rules and does everything he’s supposed to do while incarcerated.

