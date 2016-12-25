Manna holds 23rd annual Christmas Dinner

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Longtime organization, Manna Ministries, held its 23rd annual Christmas Dinner for those in need Sunday afternoon.



Manna provided food to more than 150 people in the pack hall at the Columbia Street Baptist Church.

More than a dozen volunteers rallied to prepare and serve the meal–including some young kids who never have before.

This despite the non-profit's recent financial hardships.

"It's sort of in a way starting over again and just seeing the people are still asking for help and we're able to help so we're just pleased to do it.,” board member Chuck Hillman said.

For the people they serve, it is about so much more than just food.

"Today is just about humbling and having support for one another,” Melissa Duprey said.

Duprey said Manna has helped her immensely, and today was a chance for everyone to join together.

“It's very important for us to stay together and give each other hope for the future and people that don't have families, we are one family together."

Organizers say the need is ever greater especially this time of year, and they will continue to do all they can to help those in need in the Bangor area.

