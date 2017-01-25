Man's body found in woods behind Dunkin' Donuts in Thomaston

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

THOMASTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State and local police are investigating the discovery of a body, believed to be a man, found in Thomaston.

A workman who was in the area found the "badly decomposed body" Wednesday morning in a wooded area off Route 1 behind a Dunkin Donuts, police told state Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland.

The body was found a short distance into the woods from the parking lot, police told McCausland, which is near the Rockland city line.

Detectives plan to assist the Thomaston Police Department in the removal of remains, which will then be taken to the state medical examiner's office.

Police are reviewing missing persons reports to assist in the identification process.

