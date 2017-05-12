Manslaughter arrest made in Waldo death

Victoria Scott is charged with manslaughter in the death of Edwin Littlefield whose body was found outside his home in Waldo

WALDO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three months after a man was found dead outside his home in Waldo, police have made an arrest in the case.

Victoria Scott is 24 years old and lives in Rockport. Maine State Police arrested her on Thursday at her home on Vinal Street a short time after she was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury on a charge of manslaughter.

Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said Scott was involved in the death of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield on February 8.

Scott made her first court appearance on Friday morning. She is now being held at the Waldo County Jail.

