Manslaughter charges for Maine dealers

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- 650 Mainers died from an overdose in the last two years, reports show. A bill aims to put a stop to the opioid epidemic by charging drug dealers with manslaughter if they sell a drug that results in a death.



The bill is sponsored by Senator Scott Cyrway. He said he hopes the bill would make drug dealers think twice before dealing in Maine and get them off the street.



Other states have similar laws in place, such as New Hampshire, where a drug dealer could get life in prison.



A manslaughter charge could mean up to 30-years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. Do you agree with this proposal?

