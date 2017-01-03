Marching band from Maine to play for Trump's inauguration celebration

MADAWASKA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A marching band from Maine will be traveling to Washington D.C. to play for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration celebration.

"Pride of Madawaska" is the marching band for the Madawaska High School and Middle school.

They have been selected to perform at a welcoming concert on Thursday, January 19th at the Lincoln Memorial.

The "Make America Great! Welcome Concert," will kickoff a three-day schedule of inauguration events.

"Pride of Madawaska" is one of only 12 ensembles from across the country invited to perform. It's the only group from Maine.

