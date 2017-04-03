Masked man attempts burglary, armed robbery in bordering towns

(Photo: Annie's Market via State Police)

OAKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police are searching for a man, suspected of attempted burglary and robbery in bordering towns early Sunday morning.

According to the state Public Safety Department spokesperson, the same man attempted to burglarize a convenience store in Sidney and attempted to rob a man at gunpoint at a gas station in Oakland – and it all happened within hours.

The front door of Annie's Market on Middle Road was found smashed in by Cpl. Diane Vance and a bullet had been shot through it. Thousands of dollars worth of property was damaged, police said, but no entry was made.

Later, police discovered the intruder had been caught on camera. He had parked his car behind a dumpster at about 1:30 a.m. and was wearing a dark trench coat, jeans and a skull face mask.

He left the scene headed west on Dinsmore Road in a vehicle believed to be either a Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra or Nissan Altima – likely blue.

An hour later, a man from Waterville trying to fix his tire in the parking lot of Mac's Citgo was confronted by the man at gunpoint, police said. The suspect wanted money but left empty handed and no one was injured.

He left the scene driving back toward Sidney.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to contact State Police in Augusta at 624-7076 and ask for Cpl. Vance.

