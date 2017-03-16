Massive fire engulfs Old Mill in Windham, previously occupied by squatters

(Photo: Ousfar, Loubna)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An old mill building once occupied by squatters and makeshift apartments went up in flames Thursday according to Windham Fire Officials.

The squatters were evicted prior to this early morning fire that started around midnight on Three Mallision Falls Rd., according to dispatch.

At this time, we do not know if any injuries have occurred in connection with the fire, but the road is closed.

Fire officials have contained the fire but are still on the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

This video was sent in by NEWS CENTER viewer Jennifer Rogers Wescott, it shows the building engulfed in flames.

Copyright 2017 WCSH