Mayor says councilor's Facebook post violates conduct rules

SANFORD, Maine (AP) - The mayor of a Maine city says a councilor's Facebook post harshly criticizing another city employee is a violation of the council's code of conduct.



Sanford Mayor Tom Cote told The Journal Tribune the post by Councilor Lucas Lanigan will be addressed with the council.



In the post, Lanigan called Parks and Recreation Director Marcel Blouin incompetent.



Lanigan said he was trying to voice his concern as a parent and coach about markings on lacrosse fields. He said he removed the post, not wanting it to turn into a "bash fest."



The code of conduct prohibits council members from disparaging city employees and says complaints should be taken to the city manager.



In a phone interview, Lanigan says he respects Blouin and called him "very competent."



Blouin declined to comment.



