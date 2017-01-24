MDEA arrests Auburn trio, seizes $12K in drugs

(Photo: Androscoggin County Jail)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Three people from Auburn were arrested Monday afternoon by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) agents on heroin and cocaine charges.

Also seized: 60 grams of heroin, equivalent to 600 doses, and more than 6.5 grams of cocaine — a street value, in total, of $12,000, the MDEA told state Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Electronic scales and an AR-15 assault rifle were also confiscated.

Mandy Chouinard, 28, and Steven Webster, 39, were both arrested for Class C possession of scheduled drug (heroin). Joshua Stevens, 29, was arrested for Class A trafficking in a scheduled drug (heroin) and Class D possession of a scheduled drug (cocaine).

Agents and local police located Chouinard after she recently stopped reporting into her probation officer, the MDEA told McCausland.

When law enforcement found her at Webster's single-family residence at 1252 Hotel Road, they also found Chouinard's 5-year-old child.

Chouinard and Stevens were additionally charged with Class D endangering the welfare of a child.

Stevens was also charged with and an outstanding warrant, and Chouinard with a probation hold.

The trio was sent to Androscoggin County Jail, where bail was set at $10,000 for Stevens, $2,500 for Chouinard — with no bail for the probation hold — and $2,500 for Webster.

All are expected in court Wednesday. DHHS was contact to provide care for the 5-year-old.

Copyright 2016 WCSH