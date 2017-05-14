ME Search and Rescue dog finds lost 5 yr-old in Acton woods

ACTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — York County Sheriff confirms that missing 5-year-old Chris Grecco was found safe around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning.

The boy was found with the help of a police dog unit in a wooded area near Hopper Road in Acton.

Grecco is from New Jersey and was reported missing Sunday evening after he was separated from his family while hiking off of Hussey Hill Road.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Grecco's relatives realized he was missing around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening and searched for him for several hours before calling York County Sheriff's Office around 8:00 p.m. to report the 5 year-old missing.

Maine Game Wardens, along with York County Deputies, the Maine State police, Acton Fire department and York County EMA all helped in the search.

Canine teams from the Maine Warden Service, a bloodhound team from New Hampshire, and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs (MESARD) volunteer K9 team were all on hand to aid in the search.

MESARD handler Dorothy Smail and her dog Tala found Grecco about a half a mile from where he was last seen in the woods. He was reunited with his family and taken to the hospital.

Maine Wardens Service officials are using this incident to remind people to stay together while hiking, do stay on marked trails and be prepared with appropriate clothing

Officials also recommend looking for a lost person about 15 to 20 minutes and then call the Maine Warden Service so that professional search resources and management can get started to find the person.

