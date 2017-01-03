Meeting grows tense as Parsonsfield discusses next steps for plowing

PARSONSFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The latest storm has people in the town of Parsonsfield trying to figure out what to do, just 48 hours after the contractor they hired to plow the roads abruptly quit.

Many in town say Peter Smith failed to keep the roads clear and gave up because the job was too much to handle.

The board of selectmen held a meeting Tuesday to hear complaints and discuss plans.

Multiple people blamed the selectmen for giving Smith the contract in the first place, causing some verbal argument.

Others praised the selectmen for doing the best they could.

Either way, the town is taking it day by day at this point - and for the longterm, it's still unclear how this problem will be fixed.

“I knew it was coming,” said selectperson Tiffany Brendt. “Let's just put it that way. I saw he couldn't handle it.

When we were getting all the phone calls with the storm that he just could not handle it.”

She says she wasn't surprised to see Peter Smith quit, leaving his truck abandoned at the end of an untreated road.

She was ready for the line of fire that came at Tuesday afternoon's public meeting.

“People have to vent,” she said. “They are rightfully angry and concerned and worried, and so are we.”

The debate was heated at times - with some blaming the selectmen for hiring the lowest bidder.

But the selectmen say that with town rules - they couldn't have done things any differently.

“We have to show the people of the town why we don't take the lowest bid, OK? And he did meet all the requirements,” said Brendt. “So there wouldn't have been a reason to reject him.”

Others offered support to the selectmen.

“If you don't walk a mile in their shoes, you don't know,” said Louise Aubuchont, a Parsonsfield resident for 20 years. “I think the selectmen did the very best job they could at the time.”

He says that Peter Smith is the only one to blame, and he accuses him of misleading the board.

“They were shown equipment that would have done the job. And as it turns out, that equipment was switched out and old equipment was brought in. I know that for a fact. Because I saw the equipment,” said Aubuchont.

The board of selectmen says the biggest challenge now will be getting a new bid for this winter, because of the complicated contract situation.

“It used to be that a handshake was good enough, and now it isn't,” said Brendt.

The board of selectmen was in meetings Tuesday from 1 o'clock on talking with people who will help out for the next few days.

But they say the situation with a permanent contractor is still up in the air.

A representative for Peter Smith did email NEWS CENTER saying that Smith did not have adequate equipment to plow Parsonsfield and was not given enough time from September until the first snow to get that necessary equipment.

