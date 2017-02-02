Meth lab discovered in Hermon

Hermon meth lab (Photo: WCSH)

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office are investigating a meth lab discovered inside a house in Hermon Wednesday night. According to Steve McCausland with the Department of Public Safety, 28 year old Franklin Avery, who lives at the house at 90 New Boston Road, has been charged with aggravated operation a meth lab. He is currently being held at the Penobscot Jail. McCausland says the lab was discovered by Penobscot deputies last night when they went to the house on a well-being check for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services of the three children who live there. Avery is not the homeowner but lives in a room in the basement, which is where the meth lab was discovered. The house was secured for the night and MDEA’s lab team arrived today to process the house and remove the meth making components from inside, McCausland stated. DHHS is in care of the children.

This is the sixth meth related response by MDEA this year. Last year there were a record 125 meth responses by the drug agency.

