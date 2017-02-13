Midcoast begins cleanup after storm that will be memorable

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monday's snowstorm hammered Maine pretty hard, but it was especially tough in the midcoast area. There, the snow began accumulating Sunday night, but really started piling up Monday morning.

What meteorologists called "snow bands" continued uninterrupted until early afternoon, and snow amounts climbed steadily.

Many areas reported over 20 inches.

The midcoast does not typically get big snowstorms -- although it did see several major storms in the winter of 2015. But Monday's snowfall was unusual, especially after what had been a year of only minor snow.

Aside from most businesses and virtually all schools and government offices being closed, the most serious impact of the storm was on the roads.

For hours, it was extremely difficult for drivers to see.

Visibility was so poor that Waldoboro pulled all of its snowplows off the road at midmorning, saying travel was too dangerous.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office suspended regular patrols, telling deputies to stay off the road except for emergency calls.

"In 22 years I've worked here in Lincoln County," said Lt. Rand Maker, "this is the worst driving conditions I've seen."

Fortunately, most drivers appeared to have heeded warnings from police and the MDOT, and stayed off the roads.

Schools, government, and most retailers were closed, and Bath Iron Works even canceled its first and second shifts, which rarely happens. All of those factors kept drivers home.

As a result snowplows and a few delivery trucks had the roads nearly to themselves at times.

By mid- afternoon the snow had slowed in the midcoast, and the main roads had improved, even though strong winds continued to cause drifting and poor visibility, which was expected to continue through the night.

