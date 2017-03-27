Winterport, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- When Governor Lepage made a recent tour of Washington D. C., it appeared to many that he was looking for a job. Were he to leave the Governorship, the President of the Maine Senate would take over.
For the rest of LePage's term, that person is Michael Thibodeau, a Winterport Republican. He is a hard-working, small town, Christian man who believes that politics do matter,
He helped build his family construction business from three to two-hundred employees.
He still owns Maine's only snow shovel manufacturing business and is proud of the money that company donates to cancer programs.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs