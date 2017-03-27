"Because politics matter..." (Photo: Bill Green's Maine, WCSH)

Winterport, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- When Governor Lepage made a recent tour of Washington D. C., it appeared to many that he was looking for a job. Were he to leave the Governorship, the President of the Maine Senate would take over.

For the rest of LePage's term, that person is Michael Thibodeau, a Winterport Republican. He is a hard-working, small town, Christian man who believes that politics do matter,

He helped build his family construction business from three to two-hundred employees.

He still owns Maine's only snow shovel manufacturing business and is proud of the money that company donates to cancer programs.

