Millinocket Mill sold for $1 to nonprofit 'Our Katahdin'

Our Katahdin assumes tax liability of former millinocket mill owners

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Millinocket Mill was recently sold for $1 to the nonprofit "Our Katahdin." They plan on turning the mill into a bio-industrial park.

This plan could possibly restore hundred of jobs for the Millinocket area, a community that is in desperate need of them.

"Our Katahdin" was started by a couple of men that grew up in the town. Sean Dewitt is a Millinocket native and president of the non-profit. "Do we have all the answers now? No. Is this going to be a quick turnaround? No" Dewitt said. "But -- can we break down the issues that we have here into small chunks and start making progress? Absolutely, yes".

Dewitt has strong ties to the mill site -- three generations of his family worked there. "We really feel like they deserve this" Dewitt said. "So many people have poured their whole working lives into this site".

Thousands of jobs were lost over the past decade due to the area's mill closings.

"We've lost jobs, we've lost population -- this hopefully will change all of that" Town councilman Mike Madore said. " These young men will be, not necessarily the salvation, but certainly the foundation of a new economic time for the Town of Millinocket".

The non-profit hopes to have the site looking more alive within the next couple of years. "We're honored, we're humbled and we're ready to go" Dewitt said.

