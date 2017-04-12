Millions of cyber attacks launched daily. Are you an easy target?

On any given day millions of cyber attacks are launched around the globe, and at any given moment hundreds of those attacks are targeted at locations in the United States. This is according to a real-time cyber attack tracker powered by ThreatCloud Intelligence.

Recent cyber attacks in Maine have people asking whether they are an easy target.

George Markowsky, a cyber security professor at the University of Maine, says "a lot" of people are an easy target.

"Cyber criminals will hit the easiest target they can," Markowsky said.

He says the digital age has made the struggle between convenience and security a tough battle to fight for many people.

Marksowsky says if you feel you may be an easy target, here are some things to think about:

Passwords are key. Never make your password "password." Markowsky suggests choosing a password that is at least 15 characters long if possible, stating that skilled hackers can find ways to figure out your password if it is 14 characters or less. Don't post personal information you wouldn't want hackers to see publicly on social media. This could be social security numbers, dates of birth, children's information, and more. When dealing with businesses or organizations that store your information in an online database, only provide the information you feel comfortable with giving. If you're concerned about your digital rights, read the terms and conditions for any new accounts you sign up for. Be wary of scams that could spread a virus or malware on your device Updating your mobile apps can also make you safer, as many app updates include fixes for security flaws.

One of Markowsky's students compared your digital information to the keys to your car or home.

"Every time you put your personal information on a website, you're trusting that website in the same way you trust someone when you give them your keys," said Nick Dieffenbacher-Krall.

