Mills supports transgender teen in US court case

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Attorneys general from 18 states have signed onto a brief in support of a transgender teenager who wants to use the boys' bathroom at his Virginia high school.



New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Friday the friend-of-the-court brief was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday night. It argues that allowing transgender people to use bathrooms matching their gender identity creates no public safety or financial burdens.



The brief supports Gavin Grimm in a lawsuit against the school board in Virginia's Gloucester County.



Arguments before the court are scheduled for March 28.



Along with Schneiderman, signing the brief were his counterparts in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington state and the District of Columbia.

