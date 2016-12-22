Minimum wage hike means more overtime pay

Arizona: What is the minimum wage? (Credit: AP)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine voters may not have realized the minimum wage hike they approved also means more overtime pay.



A state law on the books says when the minimum wage goes up, so does the salary level for employees eligible to be exempt from overtime rules.



For example, a retail worker who makes at least $23,660 a year is exempt from overtime. But when the minimum wage increases to $9 in January, that level will rise to $27,000 annually.



The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hXTWqd ) that Maine businesses and the state's labor department weren't concerned during the campaign, when the federal government had proposed more lenient overtime rules.



But Republican President-elect Donald Trump is expected to quash those rules, which are facing a lawsuit by states and governors, including Rep. Gov. Paul LePage.



___



Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/23/2016 12:19:16 AM (GMT -5:00)

AP