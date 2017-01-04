Minimum wage increase starts to take effect on menu pricing

No service charge in restaurants

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Saturday, Maine's minimum wage will increase.

Workers will see an increase from $7.50 to $9 an hour this year. That will increase by $1 per year until 2020.

It's even higher in Portland due to a separate vote. As of January 1, the minimum wage is now $10.60.

Tipped service workers throughout the state who currently make $3.75 an hour will start making $5 this year; that will also increase by a dollar each year until 2024.

Many restaurants have already talked about adding a service charge to the overall bill, but in a small section of the rules on the Department of Labor's website, you'll find that's actually illegal in the state of Maine. Only banquet halls and private clubs are allowed to add a service charge to help pay employees.

The owners of Bao Bao in Portland tell our partners at the Portland Press Herald they're instead adding that surcharge to the menu pricing; a fear many who voted against the increase had back in November.

"We've known of this or has this quirk but the minimum wage referendum has really brought the issue to a head," said the Maine Department of Labor's Director of Policy, Operations and Communication, Julie Rabinowitz.

"All of these conversations put the labor costs upfront and foremost in the customers mind as opposed to the meal itself and the quality of the service."

Amy Alward, the owner of Baristas and Bites, was also planning on adding a service fee. She says she won't be increasing her menu prices; at least not yet. She plans to take it day by day.

"To do part time here we're doing a minimum of $12 and full-time is $15," Alward said. "I want to take care of the staff because I want the staff to take care of our patrons."

The Department of Labor says that the minimum wage increase also kicked into effect a required overtime pay for certain salaried workers.

State law now requires that overtime-exempt employees be paid an annual salary that exceeds 3,000 times the state's minimum hourly wage - or get paid for the overtime worked.

Rabinowitz says that goes into effect on Saturday in Maine, despite being on hold at the federal level.

