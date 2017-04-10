MISSING: 13-year-old Joshua Hogan

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 13-year-old Joshua Hogan, who was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday at Cohen School in Bangor.

Hogan is described by his family as a boy who sometimes wanders, but they are very concerned, as are police in Bangor.

He is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with short brown hair and glasses, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a white Abercrombie & Fitch logo, blue denim jeans and possibly a gray jacket.

If you see him, have seen him or have any information pertinent to his status, you are encouraged to call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384.

Police note that the last time Hogan was out and about, he was located walking in Brewer.

