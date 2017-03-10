MISSING: 9-year-old boy last seen at elementary school in Stacyville

(Photo: Penobscot County)

STACYVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Authorities are attempting to locate a missing 9-year-old boy in Penobscot County.

Rowen Ross, who is a resident of Sherman, was last seen around noon Friday on foot at the Katahdin Elementary School in Stacyville.

Ross is described by a county official as being 4 feet 2 inches and 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is reported to have been wearing a gray jacket and light gray ski pants when he was last seen. Ross also tends to wear his hood up and is most likely wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department at 365-4285.

