Missing Arundel woman found dead

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Warden Service located the body of a missing Arundel woman this morning – in woods across from her home. The body of 65 year old Sue Kim Coito was located about 375 yards into the woods from Campground Road. More than 25 Wardens and members of the state’s search and rescue teams began search efforts about 7am, aided by 14 dogs. Game Warden Michelle Merrifield and her dog , Piper, located the body a little after 8am.

State Police detectives are now documenting the location with measurements, photos and gathering any evidence at the site. The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsy.



