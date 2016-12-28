Missing Cold Case: What happened to N.H girl, Denise Beaudin

Denise Beaudin (Photo: N.H. STATE POLICE)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) - - New Hampshire State Police have new information in the 1981 missing cold case of Denise's Beaudin and her boyfriend, Robert "Bob" Evans.

Beaudin was 23 years-old at the time of her disappearance and had an infant daughter. Her daughter is not missing, police said.

On November 26, 1981, after spending Thanksgiving at her family’s home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Beaudin and her boyfriend Evans were never seen or heard from again.



Less than a week later, on December 1, 1981, Denise's family went to visit her at her home in

Manchester. When they arrived at Denise's home at 925 Hayward Street in Manchester, neither

Denise nor her boyfriend Bob were there. At the time, the couple was having financial problems, so her family assumed the couple left to avoid those issues, police said.

Denise graduated from Goffstown New Hampshire High School in 1976. She is between 5'4" - 5'6", average build and weighed between 120 -140 pounds. She had brown hair, brown eyes, and a noticeable overbite. Denise's family described Robert "Bob" Evans as a white male, 5' 10"- 6’, weighed approximately 170 pounds. He had brown hair and blue eyes.

The Manchester Police Department is urging anyone that knew Denise Beaudin or Robert "Bob" Evans during 1976 until they disappeared in 1981 to contact them at (603) 668-8711.

