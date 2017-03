Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NEWFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The body of a hiker who went missing last month has been found, according to the York County Sheriff's office.

John Scabia Jr. went missing February 3. A hiker found his body in the woods off Spring Road about a mile from his last known location.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

