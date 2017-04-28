Missing man found in Bangor City Forest

Missing man found in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Warden Service and the Bangor Fire Department located a missing man Friday in the Bangor City Forest.

Authorities said the 74-year-old went out for a walk around 8 a.m. but never came back. A few hours later, he was spotted lying on the ground in the city forest.

He suffered some sort of medical emergency and was brought to the hospital, authorities said.

