Missing man in Hancock County

Russell D. Burnett (Photo: WLBZ)

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is asking the publics help in locating 46 year old Russell Burnett. They say Burnett was last seen at approximately 7:00 am after leaving a residence on the Eastbrook Rd in Franklin on February 21st.

Friends and family reported Mr. Burnett missing after he had not been seen for nearly 48 hours. Mr. Burnett may be suffering from an illness. Burnett is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, Hazel eyes and bald. Tuesday will be Burnetts 47th birthday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 207-667-7575 or by using the Anonymous Tip Line, 207-667-1401.

