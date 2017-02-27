Police seek help in finding missing Franklin man, last seen Feb. 21

(Photo: Hancock County SO)

FRANKLIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing man, last seen Feb. 21. on Eastbrook Road in Franklin.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office were told by family and friends that Russell Burnett was last seen leaving residence that morning at 7 a.m. on Eastbrook Road in Franklin.

They told deputies that Burnett may be suffering from an illness.

Burnett is described as being 5 foot 7 inches and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and, although his head his shaved, blonde hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 207-667-7575, or anonymously at 207-667-1401.

