Missing Washington County teenager found safe and sound

CTSY: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Department tells NEWS CENTER that Samantha Korn has been located and is safe.

STEUBEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a teenager in Steuben.

WCSO reports that 17-year-old Samantha Korn was last seen at her home in Steuben. They're asking anyone with information to call them at 207-255-8308.

