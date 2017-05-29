Missing Washington County teenager found safe and sound

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Department tells NEWS CENTER that Samantha Korn has been located and is safe.
STEUBEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a teenager in Steuben.
WCSO reports that 17-year-old Samantha Korn was last seen at her home in Steuben. They're asking anyone with information to call them at 207-255-8308.
This story will be updated.
