UPDATE: Police say they've recieved info that leads them to believe Alisha is safe. They sent this update:

****UPDATE****The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Dept has received information that leads them to believe that Alisha is safe and will follow up with family as necessary. Thank you to all who shared this post! Please disregard our requests for information. The Sheriff's Office is satisfied with the information and is all set at this time****UPDATE****

The Sagadahoc Emergency Management Agency has just sent out this alert about a missing girl from Bowdoin:

"The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing 24 year old woman from Bowdoin, Maine. The woman is Alisha Brooks, who was last seen this morning at her residence on West Road in Bowdoin. Description: approximately 180 pounds, 5'4" tall with long dark hair. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with D12 on the front and black jeans. Alicia left on foot and does not drive or have a license. She went outside to feed the chickens and it was reported to the Sheriff's Office that she never returned. She is reported to have taken her cell phone, wallet and borrowed $20.00 from her husband just before going outside. Family and deputies believe that her disappearance might be premeditated. She is reported to have no known mental health issues, and no suicidal statements had been made. Alisha has allegedly been talking to cast members from the TV show The Alaskan Bush People as of recently. If you see Alisha Brooks, please contact the Sagadahoc County Communications Center immediately at 207-443-9711. Thank you."

