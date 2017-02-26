Money stolen from dozens of Down East Credit Union members

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Dozens of Down East Credit Union members had anywhere from $63 to $2,000 stolen from their bank accounts over the weekend -- the Belfast police department is currently investigating.

"It's very concerning" Belfast Patrol Sergeant Daniel Fitzpatrick said. "It should be concerning for everybody". Fitzpatrick received the first complaint from a couple Saturday evening. The officer instantly put up a warning on their Facebook page. "In the next 30 minutes to 45 minutes our Facebook page lit up" Fitzpatrick said. "It's tax time everybody is expecting to be getting money back -- rather than opening their account and finding they have nothing left".

A spokesperson for the credit union says they are positive that the breach did not happen internally and that their members are safe. "We don't want to see our members doubting the system -- we were not breached in anyway" DECU Vice President Joseph Moses said. "What we suspect is that there was a card skimmer set up on a terminal and that is how our members information was swiped".

The credit union opened its customer service center to help with the issue Sunday morning -- Moses believes less than 100 members were affected. However, it will be difficult to find the source, since most of the withdrawals were made in New York. Only two were made in Maine, in Portland.

Due to it being the weekend, the investigation was delayed. Authorities believe they will have much more information Monday and in the upcoming week. In the meantime, they are urging everyone to take extra security measures.

"Call your banks, check your accounts, change your passwords -- you need to be sure that your money is worth supposed to be right now" Fitzpatrick said. "Get out there and get ahead of it before you get behind it".

