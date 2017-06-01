More inmates removed from Down East Correctional Facility

MACHIASPORT, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - More inmates were removed from the Down East Correctional Facility, after Governor LePage says it will shut down.

Officials say 15 inmates were moved some time after 11 a.m. Thursday. They add that some were transported to Boulduc Correctional Facility in Warren and others to Mountain View in Charleston.

Governor LePage say he wants to shut down the facility to save $5 million.

This hasn't come without controversy as many state legislators support keeping the facility open.

Kevin Millay, who formerly ran the facility for over three decades says the Governor's insistence on closing down the prison has scared workers and inmates, who don't know what will happen to them next.

We reached out to the Governor's Office and were told that there isn't an exact date for when the Governor wants to close the facility.

Officials say there are still 76 inmates left at the facility.

