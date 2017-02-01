More Portland protests against immigration ban

Hundreds of people protest immigration ban in Portland.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the steps of City Hall in Portland.

This is the latest in a series of protests held around the city this week.

The protesters were there to show support for Muslim immigrants particularly those here in Maine and in Portland.

This is in response to President Trump’s executive order banning an extreme vetting on people from certain predominantly Muslim countries coming into the United States.

This event directly follows a similar one held at the Portland Jetport this weekend.

The protesters want that entire order rescinded, it's already been made less restrictive after back lash in the days after its implementation.

This demonstration will likely not be the last the city will see as opponents to President Trump make their voices heard.

For Portland Police events like this one mean extra work but the city's police chief says he doesn't mind as long as he gets proper notice.

"I want to have a successful event,” said Chief Michael Sauschuck. “So for us we have contingencies as simple as we kind of hang around in case you need something or if there are thousands and thousands of people, which there probably will be, like we've had protests to the Affordable Care Act, we could block off Congress Street so that if they do walk out in the street they can be safe."

