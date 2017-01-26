More than 100 Orono employees to lose their jobs

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—More than 100 NexxLinx employees were told Thursday that they would be losing their jobs at the end of March.

NexxLinx Chief Corporate Communications Officer Stephen Smith said as a result of changing economic and employment regulatory conditions in the Orono, Maine region, and in an effort to consolidate operations more efficiently, NexxLinx will be downsizing its Orono, Maine operations, effective March 31, 2017.

The announcement will impact about 109 employees, according to Smith, and the present Orono call center location on 3 Godfrey Drive will be closing down. They will also be moving to a new smaller location just down the street with the remaining staff of 70 employees.

“We are saddened that we must take this step that affects the community and a number of our employees,” states NexxLinx Chief Corporate Communications Officer Stephen A. Smith. “We have been proud and appreciative of the contributions and performance of our Orono team. Unfortunately, a combination of local economic trends and other cost factors prevent us from remaining competitive in our current operating presence in Orono.”

Smith says NexxLinx will maintain continuing client support operations at the new location in Orono.

