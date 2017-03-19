More than 25K Mainers could pay 7X more for insurance

Supporters of President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul react to the court's decision outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Brooks Kraft)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A newspaper analysis shows more than 25,000 older Mainers who have Affordable Care Act insurance could pay up to seven times as much under the Republican alternative health care bill that's being debated in the House.



The Maine Sunday Telegram (http://bit.ly/2nFDcGK ) reports residents in their 50s and early 60s in the state's poorest, most rural counties would be hardest-hit.



All told, 79,400 Mainers receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act, and there are 25,391 Mainers in the 55-to-64 age group that would see disproportionately higher premiums.



The GOP proposal is being considered in the House. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who opposes the House plan, said such premium increases are untenable for older enrollees who depend on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance.



