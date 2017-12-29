A forecast so cold, even Cory is weak in the knees

Cory Froomkin is swept off of his feet by the brutal wind chill in his forecast on the MORNING REPORT for Dec. 29, 2017 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- You might want to sit down for this. That's what Cory Froomkin told viewers before his giving his forecast, and then he promptly took that advice for himself.

His constant updates on Friday's MORNING REPORT about record cold temperatures eventually took their toll on Cory. He was so exhausted by his final segment that he had to be wheeled into the studio in a chair and delivered the entire forecast while sitting down.

With cold temperatures predicted to last into the weekend, Cory might be forecasting from his bed before it's done.

