Apartment fire sends one to hospital

Portland, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One person is in the hospital after a fire late Wednesday night in Portland.

The fire department responded to call on Brighton Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. They say when they got there, two people were attempting to climb out of the 2nd floor of the building. They used ladders to get them down safely and rescue one other resident who was taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution.

Investigators are now looking into a cause.

© 2017 WCSH-TV