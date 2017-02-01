(NEWS CENTER) -- The boy Scouts of America have announced a landmark decision to allow transgender boys to join. For one at least one Maine family, it's a victory.
"I put it on my Facebook page, I was so excited," Kai Ksyniak said. She is the mother of a 21-year-old transgender boy, who first transitioned when he was 16. She says the announcement means further acceptance.
"I mean I think they'll be one day where we don't have to have these rules. You know? Where it's not a big deal," Kysniak said. "You don't have to have this ruling that says transgender student, boy, can join the Boy Scouts because it won't be an issue."
To get a better understanding of how your local troop is handling the change you can reach out to your area leaders.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs