BREAKING: Police find body at campsite in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are investigating after finding a body at a campsite in South Portland off I-295 early this morning.

Police and fire officials say someone passing by on the interstate reported a fire in the woods this morning around 3:35am.

Police say it appears the fire started at a homeless camping site about 50 yards off of exit 4 northbound. Officials say the body wasn't found until the fire was put out, and is burned beyond recognition.

Sergeant Ken Grimes from the State Fire Marshal's Office says they are investigating, and that the body has been identified as a male. Officials are working to remove the body and deliver it to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy.

© 2017 WCSH-TV