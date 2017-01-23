Bucket list for Rocko

Maricopa, AZ (NEWS CENTER) -- You've heard of bucket lists for people....but what about our four legged friends?

A shelter in Arizona is doing just that for one of their sick pups. Rocko, a twice surrendered dog with terminal cancer is now getting to do all kinds of fun things. His foster dad, Michael Mosteller, say's he'll be sticking with Rocko until the very end, and trying to make every minute count.

Copyright 2016 WCSH