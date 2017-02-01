Company capitalizes on Trump tweets

(NEWS CENTER) -- What if you could make money off President Donald Trump's use of social media? One agency in Austin, Texas is going just that.

When the President criticized General Motors for making "Cruz" models in Mexico on Twitter-- the brands stock fell 7 percent.

Same thing happened to Boeing when Trump complained about the cost of a a new Air Force One. Shares dropped 1.4 percent.

At least one company noticed the pattern, and now they are using an algorithm to buy and sell stocks. And all the money goes to a good cause.

