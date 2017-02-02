Concussion crisis: helmet innovation

(Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON, 2012 AFP)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Alabama in Birmingham is tackling the concussion crisis in football.

UAB believes technology is getting close, partnering with VICIS to provide more effective helmets starting with the "Zero One." This helmet uses special columns inside the helmet to better absorb hits.

Studying the helmet, Dr. Dean Sickling says head impacts have been reduced up to 30 percent.

