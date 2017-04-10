Delayed test results for Maine students

NEWS CENTER -- State testing time is here for Maine students, but they are just now getting back results from last year's tests.

The Department of Education says they anticipated the delay after entering a more than $4 million contract last year to revamp the test that assesses third through eighth grade students.

Some educators say the test, "Empower ME," is taking up too much instruction time in the classroom. They say more accurate results from the revamp aren't going to help if they are delayed by that much.

Officials say future test results will be available in the summer, but educators say that is still too late to make changes to curriculums.

