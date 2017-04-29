Donuts and cute kids sweeten Todd's school visit

Sixth graders give a rousing welcome to NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner on a visit to Jordan-Small Middle School in Raymond

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maybe the only thing sweeter than the donuts in Raymond are the kids.

NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner was treated to both on a visit to Jordan-Small Middle School in Raymond on Thursday. He spoke to a very eager sixth grade class about the science of meteorology.

Todd also found himself on the receiving end of a lesson on the science of nutrition. Representing the faculty, Lynne Latham-Estey raided the teacher's room to give Todd a box of sweets from Village Donut Shop and Bakery.

