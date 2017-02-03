Close February: National Heart Health Month February is heart health month WCSH 7:46 AM. EST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- February is National Heart Health month. A good time to make the necessary changes to help prevent the nations number one killer: heart disease. Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Machete pulled on soldiers in attack at Louvre Feb. 3, 2017, 8:01 a.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Fearless "Superbowl" Forecast Feb. 3, 2017, 7:35 a.m. Bill Belichick: fashion icon? Feb. 3, 2017, 6:55 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs