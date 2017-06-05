WLBZ
Go, go gadget reporter!

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 3:02 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A coat that was meant to keep the rain off her back instead brought a shower of comments onto NEWS CENTER's Katie Bavoso.

Her choice of outerwear on a live reporting assignment during Monday's MORNING REPORT caught the attention of rap artist, Spose. Here's what he said about the outfit on Twitter:

After that message, Katie soon found herself being compared to everyone from Sam Spade to Inspector Gadget.

Katie took all of the comments in stride and even posed for a few pictures in character.

