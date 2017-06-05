Go, go gadget reporter!

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A coat that was meant to keep the rain off her back instead brought a shower of comments onto NEWS CENTER's Katie Bavoso.
Her choice of outerwear on a live reporting assignment during Monday's MORNING REPORT caught the attention of rap artist, Spose. Here's what he said about the outfit on Twitter:
shoutout to @KatieBavoso for wearing that sweet detective coat 🕵🏼♀️— Spose (@spizzyspose) June 5, 2017
After that message, Katie soon found herself being compared to everyone from Sam Spade to Inspector Gadget.
Katie took all of the comments in stride and even posed for a few pictures in character.
