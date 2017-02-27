Man faces 50 years in prison for deadly arson

ALFRED, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A young Maine man will be sentenced Monday morning inside a York County Superior Court room for setting a fire in 2014 that killed two men.

Dylan Collins changed his plea to guilty earlier this month in front of the court. The now 20-year-old has been charged with one count of arson and two counts of murder for the deaths of Michael Moore and James Ford.

According to the Assistant Attorney General, Collins became angry in September 2014 when he saw his then 16-year-old ex-girlfriend kissing another man. The following night he returned to the apartment building where the young woman lived with her family and started a fire in the main stairwell using rubbing alcohol and a lighter. The woman and her family were rescued by firefighters. Moore and Ford were also rescued from the third floor of the building, but both died within a month after breathing in chemical-filled smoke. Collins was later turned into police by his mother when she found details about the incident on his cell phone.

If the judge accepts a plea deal, Collins will serve 25 years for each count against him consecutively, but the arson charge will be suspended. He could spend up to 50 years behind bars.

The sentencing in scheduled to take place at 8:30am. NEWS CENTER will update this story.

