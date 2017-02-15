WLBZ
Money matters: divorce proof your marriage

Marriage money matters: talk it out

Jason Wheeler , WCSH 7:48 AM. EST February 15, 2017

(WFAA) -- All this week we’re looking at marriage and money matters. Are they taking a toll on your relationship? This morning some exercises to help your spouse become financially fit.

Financial advisors see money problems end in divorce—or in unhealthy silence.  

Surveys find 70 percent of married people argue about money--more than household chores, togetherness, even sex.  And more than a third of couples who are stressed blame finances.

Experts recommend the following to couples:

-Meet regularly to talk about all finances

-Have a budget

-Allow allowances 

